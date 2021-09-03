The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of SZC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

