The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.20-13.40 EPS.

NYSE COO opened at $450.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.69. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $455.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $476.00 price target (up from $444.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.07.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

