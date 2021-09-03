The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.68. 4,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $304.92 and a 12 month high of $455.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.86.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

