The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $450.37 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.92 and a one year high of $455.80. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.69.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

