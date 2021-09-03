The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Todd L. Capitani Sells 1,517 Shares

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TCFC opened at $35.65 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.
The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
About The Community Financial
The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.
