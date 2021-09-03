The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Todd L. Capitani Sells 1,517 Shares

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCFC opened at $35.65 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

