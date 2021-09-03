The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,684,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,483,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

