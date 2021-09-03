The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 902,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

Shares of The a2 Milk stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

ACOPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded The a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.