Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

