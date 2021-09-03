Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

