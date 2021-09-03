Teza Capital Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,339 shares of company stock worth $1,944,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

