Teza Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 269.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

TGT opened at $245.81 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

