Teza Capital Management LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 96.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in MasTec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in MasTec by 6.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MasTec by 53.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

MTZ stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

