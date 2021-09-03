Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 3,826 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 178.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

