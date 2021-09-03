Textron (NYSE:TXT) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

TXT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

TXT opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at $77,351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

