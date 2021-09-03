Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $71.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.