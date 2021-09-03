Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 2,103 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.23. 5,169,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,804. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.63. The firm has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.