Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. 952,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,707.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,418.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.