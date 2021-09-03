Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWF traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $292.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

