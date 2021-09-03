Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. The stock had a trading volume of 648,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.07. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $194.64 and a 12-month high of $280.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

