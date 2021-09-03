Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $8.81 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

