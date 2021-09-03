Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

