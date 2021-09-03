Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $5.45 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,778 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $428,421.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,996,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,173. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

