Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.07. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 56,750 shares changing hands.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tellurian by 199,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tellurian by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

