Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

TDS stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

