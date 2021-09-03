Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

