Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.75

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 1122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

TLTZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

