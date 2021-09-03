Telcoin Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $23.61 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,227,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

