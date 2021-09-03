Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,511 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 25,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

