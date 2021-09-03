Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

NYSE TECK opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

