Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,449 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 66.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

