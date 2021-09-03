Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,804 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

