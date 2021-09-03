Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,461 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 44,953 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.