Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 140,914 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 424.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.