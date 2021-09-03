Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2,238.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

OII opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

