Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $287.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $292.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,108,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

