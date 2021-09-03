Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAYD opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

