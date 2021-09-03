Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

