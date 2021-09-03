Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $111,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

VMEOV stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 39,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.