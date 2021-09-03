Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 437,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

