Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 1,718 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 1.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

