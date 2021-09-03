Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TLIS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($1.60). As a group, research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

