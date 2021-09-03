Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TKAT opened at $11.14 on Friday. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Takung Art by 17.2% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.