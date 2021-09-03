Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

