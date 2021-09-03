T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 10,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,273,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,356 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

