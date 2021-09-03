Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $578,400.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

