Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDX opened at $18.17 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $883.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

