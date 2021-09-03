Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.