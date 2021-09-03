Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Switchback II’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NYSE:SWBK opened at $9.98 on Monday. Switchback II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Get Switchback II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBK. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the second quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the second quarter valued at about $6,231,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the second quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II in the second quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Switchback II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.