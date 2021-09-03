SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $788.45 million and $3.61 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00787816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046785 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

