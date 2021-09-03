Swiss National Bank Has $131.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 284,760 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of The Williams Companies worth $131,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

